PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old suspect was arrested after police say they jumped the pharmacy counter at a Portland Target store and started swinging a large metal pole, causing more than $100,000 in damages.
Ashley Daniel jumped the counter Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. and started pushing over shelves and throwing merchandise, according to officers.
Staff at the store in the 900 block of Southwest Morrison Street told law enforcement that nearly all their medications, medical supplies, and shelves were destroyed, totaling over $100,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
Daniel dropped the metal pole when officers arrived and was arrested without incident. Daniel was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of criminal mischief, burglary, and disorderly conduct.
