PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who caused a lot of damage after crashing through yards in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Prior to 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash in the 14300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police told FOX 12 a driver caused damaged to several yards and then fled the scene. The driver has not been located.
There's no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.
Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect driver should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
