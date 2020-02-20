LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing several items, including a gold Rolex watch, from collectibles store in Longview, later attempting to sell the items at a pawn shop in Portland.
Keith Leroy Fletcher, 53, of Yelm, robbed the Cowlitz Coin in the 950 block of 15th Avenue on Feb. 17 at approximately 9:45 a.m., according to police.
Surveillance video shows Fletcher entering and then leaving the store with numerous items, including gold coins and a gold Rolex watch, according to investigators, who say the burglary took less than two minutes.
Two days later, Portland police contacted Longview police to report that they had arrested Fletcher after he allegedly tried to sell some of the stolen items to a Portland pawn shop. Officers searched Fletcher when they arrested him and say they found the stolen gold Rolex watch in his pocket.
Longview police interviewed Fletcher, took possession of the stolen property, and will return it to the owner of Cowlitz Coin. Fletcher was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he faces charges including aggravated theft in the first degree. The Longview Police Department continues the investigation.
