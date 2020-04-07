PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested two suspects who they say ran from a traffic stop in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team stopped a vehicle on the 3200 block of Southeast Tibbetts Street in the Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday.
People in the vehicle ran away, but four people were detained by officers. Two others got away.
Police said there was reason to believe the suspects who got away are armed.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to assist with the search.
Just before 7:50 p.m., police said they took one additional person into custody. About an hour later, police said they had arrested the second suspect.
Officers are still searching the area for any related evidence, according to police.
Detectives said the traffic stop was conducted in connection with a shooting investigation from Monday.
Officers had set up a perimeter From Southeast 31st to 35th avenues and Tibbetts Street to Brooklyn Street. People in those areas were advised to stay in their homes during the search.
Hmm. Both suspects on the loose are dressed alike. A coincidence? Or maybe they all belong to the same 'club' who oppose social distancing? Six in one car with guns who don't respect the viral safety of themselves or others? What kind of clowns are they?
The report said 'Wednesday'. Today is only Tuesday. Is this old news? Or a typo?
