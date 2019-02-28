GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two theft suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say they stole a "deliciously smelling" package from a Gresham home.
At around 3 p.m., officers responded to the report of a package theft near Southwest 19th Street and Southwest Lillyben Avenue.
Police said the victim saw a woman steal the package from his porch and flee as a passenger in a white Toyota 4-Runner.
The vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Portland, was seen leaving the area by a police sergeant.
Police said the vehicle stopped near Southeast 211th Avenue and Southeast Burnside Court. The driver and passenger fled on foot, but were quickly captured.
Jesus Felix, 31, and Selena Martinez, 24, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Felix is facing charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, driving while suspended, interfering with a peace officer, third-degree escape, and a probation violation.
Martinez is facing charges of third-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, supplying contraband, and a probation violation.
Police said the package full of Bath & Body Works products has been reunited with the rightful owners.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.