PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested Friday for attacking another person on MAX train in Portland, seemingly at random, according police.
The assault occurred as the train was headed west over the Steel Bridge into downtown, law enforcement says.
Other passengers tried to stop the assault, but the suspects, Taylor J. Webster, 29, and Coleman T. Fredericks, 25, started attacking them too, according to police.
Webster and Fredericks left the train before police arrived but were later found and arrested by Transit Police officers near Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street.
Webster and Fredericks were booked into the Multnomah County Jail. They are facing charges including robbery in the third degree, assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, interfering with public transportation, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
As of Friday afternoon, Fredericks' booking photo was not available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
