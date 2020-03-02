Police: Suspects at large after pulling gun, stealing teen’s phone at Gresham park

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say two teens were robbed at gunpoint on Friday and the suspects are still at large.
FOX 12 spoke with one of the victims, Kathryn Kuzmic, who says she was hanging out under the gazebo at Red Sunset Park on Friday with her boyfriend around 3:30 p.m. when three people approached them.
She says a girl in that group asked to use their phones. Kuzmic says they refused, and that’s when she says a boy in the group pulled out a gun.
“The first thing I said when he pulled out the gun is, I said, ‘is that fake,' cause' it was really small, but then he cocked the gun back and I was like, 'oh, well, it might not be fake,' so I didn’t necessarily want to risk any chances,” Kuzmic said. “It’s just kind of upsetting that one of the places that I want to be a lot and hang out a lot in the summer is now frightening.”
Kuzmic says the group stole one of their phones and took off across the field.
Gresham police say the suspects are described as an African-American girl between 16 and 17 years-old with red or maroon curly hair, wearing a white tank top, dark sweat pants, and a dark jacket.
Police say one of the other suspects is described as a Hispanic or African-American male between 16 and 17 years-old, wearing a puffy jacket.
If you know anything regarding this case, contact the Gresham Police Department.
(1) comment
How could we be surprised with juveniles getting ever more violent with the permissiveness of today’s juvenile criminal justice system? Juveniles can get away with so many crimes with a slap on the wrist and they darn well know it, they are just sent home with the wholly inappropriate garbage that is raising criminals!!
