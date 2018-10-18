PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for the suspects who attempted to break into an ATM early Thursday morning.
At 3:21 a.m., a 911 caller reported to police that people were trying to force entry into an ATM at 12518 Northeast Airport Way. The witness said the suspects were using some type of "powered cutting mechanism" to break into the ATM.
The suspects left the scene before officers arrived and have not been located. No suspect information is available at this time.
According to police, it does not appear that money had been taken from the ATM.
Anyone with information about this incident should call police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
