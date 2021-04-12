PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say suspects cut through a chain link fence to access a parking lot in order to break windows and slash tires on several police vehicles.
At about 9:44 p.m. on Monday, a passerby heard sounds of breaking glass near the 7200 block of North Philadelphia Avenue near the building that houses Portland Police Bureau traffic offices.
Responding officers arrived to find the damage and say the suspects fled prior to police arrival.
This occurred as a riot was declared across town at the Penumbra Kelly building in northeast Portland.
If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-98404 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Cash rewards of up to $2,500 can be given out for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
