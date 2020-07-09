Police: Suspects steal locators worth $750 each from Tualatin business

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV)- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man and woman seen stealing locators worth about $750 each from a Tualatin business on Sunday.
Police say the incident happened around 2:50 a.m.
The suspects were last seen driving a white truck with a black rack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tualatin Police at 503-691-4800 and reference case #20-11227.
(2) comments
These two are so busted. Someone's gonna recognize 'em.
WLM!
