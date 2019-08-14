TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police say four people took off running after grabbing stacks of clothing from the Lululemon store at Washington Square Mall Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the store around 3:10 p.m. and say the suspects took stacks of men’s and women’s clothing estimated together to be worth more than $1,000. The suspects range in age from juvenile to young adult and include two males and two females, according to the Tigard Police Department.
Officers say the incident represents a pattern of organized theft at similar-type stores around the Portland metro area this summer. Detectives continue to investigate. No other details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
