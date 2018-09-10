PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for three suspects who stole an ATM from a Plaid Pantry and then crashed into a TriMet bus early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the Plaid Pantry, located at 5146 Southeast Holgate Boulevard, at around 4:18 a.m. on the report of a theft.
Police said the suspects pulled the ATM out of the store using a pickup and chain. The suspects then crashed into a TriMet bus while fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Officers recovered the pickup and the ATM near Southeast Cora and Southeast 42nd. Police said the ATM had been pried open and cash was taken.
The suspects have not been located. One of the suspects is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, with a medium to heavy build. A second suspect is described as a man, 6 feet tall, with a thin build.
Police said there is no description of the third suspect.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or may have surveillance video of the robbery and suspects, is asked to call Portland police.
