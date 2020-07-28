WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery in West Linn early Tuesday morning.
At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a home in the 5000 block of Prospect Street.
Police said a weapon was used to detain the victims during the robbery.
The suspects reportedly took several items from the home, as well as one of the victim's vehicles. The vehicle is a 2001 gray Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate 619KJZ.
Suspect descriptions were not released by police.
According to police, detectives do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information that can help detectives in this case is asked to contact Detective Christensen at 503-742-6134 and reference West Linn Police Department case number 20-5228.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Drug house?
Why do they tell us "there's no threat to the public at this time?" Do they have the suspects in custody? If not, then yes..there IS a threat to the public. Suspects commit a home invasion at 1:30am. They hold the occupants hostage with a weapon of some kind, and obviously threatened violence. They stole items, they stole a car. Normally, a stolen car is going to be used to commit other crimes. So yes, until the suspects are caught, and they're behind bars..there IS a threat to the public.
I can't help but think that more and more of this type of thing is going to happen, and that the lawlessness we're seeing downtown, is going to move to the burbs. It's only a matter of time. Buy a shotgun to repel home invasion. Buy a sleek, easily concealable semi-auto handgun for easy carry.
One thing we know for sure, when criminals are kiIIed while violating the rights of others, they don't commit additional crimes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.