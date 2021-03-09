Police: Suspects wanted after armed robbery, hit-and-run crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery and hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland Monday night.
Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Salmon Street. at about 8:25 p.m. According to police, at least two people were seen running from one of the vehicles, leaving it blocking the street.
Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.
At around 8:27 p.m., a call came in about an armed robbery that occurred at a marijuana store in the 3800 block of Southeast Salmon Street, just down the street from the hit-and-run crash.
Police said the two calls were related.
Officers searched the vehicle left behind by the suspects and located two handguns, according to police.
The suspects were not located.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspects, armed robbery and/or hit-and-run crash is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-62894.
