Police: Suspects with gun, meth caught after trying to hide from officers in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects who drove away from officers were caught hiding in northeast Portland with a gun and methamphetamine found nearby, according to police.
The case began at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday. Officers attempted to stop a car for traffic violations on the 5900 block of Northeast Simpson Street.
The driver did not stop. Additional officers and the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division’s Air Support Unit were called out.
The Air Support Unit flew over the scene and located the suspects’ car. The suspects were then seen leaving the vehicle and attempting to hide.
Their location was broadcast to officers on the ground and the suspects were taken into custody.
Officers searched the area and seized a gun and suspected meth that were believed to be in the possession of the suspects.
Cody Charboneau, 34, was arrested on charges of attempting to elude a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and an Oregon State Parole and Probation warrant.
Wendy Ngirarois, 33, was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and a parole and probation warrant.
Both suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
