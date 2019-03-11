PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene of a traffic stop Monday morning after officers found a suspicious device in the vehicle.
Portland police said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Southeast Powell and Southeast 122nd.
During the traffic stop, officers arrested a wanted suspect. The suspect's name has not yet been released.
According to police, a suspicious device was found during a search of the vehicle.
Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit have responded to the scene and will handle the device.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.