MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A suspicious package found near a hospital was determined not to be an explosive device following an investigation Tuesday afternoon, according to the McMinnville Police Department.
At around 3:14 p.m., a suspicious package in the parking lot of the Willamette Valley Medical Center was reported to authorities by a security officer.
Police said the package was about 4-by-6-by-4 inches big and was wrapped in cardboard and duct tape. The package also appeared to have wires coming from it.
Officers arrived to the hospital and saw the package sitting in the grass near a garbage can in the parking lot.
Due to the suspicious nature of the package, police said WVMC staff limited entering and exiting at the main entrance of the hospital and the immediate parking lot area.
Two troopers with Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded from Salem to investigate.
Police said troopers examined the package using x-ray technology and determined it to be a 12-volt battery. It was determined not to be an explosive device following physical examination, according to police.
The scene was deemed safe and opened up at around 4:50 p.m.
McMinnville police were assisted at the scene by OSP Explosives Unit, WVMC staff and WVMC security contractor, G4S.
