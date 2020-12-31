SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police closed down several streets Thursday morning after a suspicious package was reported.
Police tweeted at 9:20 a.m. that the Hazardous Device Team responded to the Cherriots Transit Mall for the investigation of a suspicious package.
Just after 10:30 a.m., police said the team determined the suspicious item was an empty backpack.
During the investigation, High Street between Chemeketa Street and Court Street was closed, as well as Chemeketa Street between High Street and Church Street. Church Street was also closed between Chemeketa Street and Court Street.
The public was asked to avoid the area during the investigation.
