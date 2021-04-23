Police: Suspicious vehicle leads to guns, drugs and cash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police says a check on a suspicious vehicle lead to officers finding guns, drugs and cash on Friday morning.
At 7:57 a.m., PPB says an officer drove by a parked vehicle near the intersection of Southeast 14th Avenue and Southeast Main Street that had no plates and found someone asleep at the wheel. The officer stopped to investigate and could see a gun inside the car.
During the investigation officers seized $11,000 in cash, drugs and two guns.
28-year-old Patrick Rocha Dacosta was taken into custody and is being housed in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of a loaded firearm in public and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
no plated vehicles are parked all over this city in the suburbs and parks, I hope they start clearing them out
