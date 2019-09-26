PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in southeast Portland was arrested early Thursday morning.
Prior to 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 11200 Southeast Powell Boulevard after it was robbed by a suspect reportedly armed with a knife.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located the suspect nearby. The suspect, identified as Nathaniel Doss Scot, took off and a foot pursuit ensued.
Police said Doss Scot was caught and arrested. He now faces a first-degree robbery charge.
Police said officers recovered a knife that was believed to have been involved in the robbery.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Todd Prosser, who can be reached at (503) 823-9320 or at todd.prosser@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.