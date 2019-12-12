ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested and other suspects are sought following a burglary and pursuit in Roseburg early Thursday morning.
At around 1 a.m., officers began investigating a burglary that occurred at the 420 Club, located at 2576 Northeast Stephens.
Police said an investigation revealed that several suspects entered the business by damaging a window and stole merchandise from inside.
Officers were able to get a description of a vehicle of interest, a red Volkswagen Beetle, and notified local law enforcement agencies.
Just before 5 a.m., an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy found the Volkswagen Beetle traveling on NE Stephens. On-duty officers were notified and located the vehicle in the 2600 block of NE Stephens.
Police said the vehicle sped away from officers and reached speeds between 65 to 80 miles per hour. Officers backed off as they approached a construction area north of Costco.
According to police, the suspect vehicle quickly turned east on Taft, lost control and struck a utility pole.
The occupants fled from the vehicle on foot.
Police said one suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was tackled by officers as he was trying to flee. The other suspects have not been located.
The 16-year-old boy was found in possession of merchandise stolen from the 420 Club, according to police. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
The investigation into the driver of the vehicle and other suspects involved in the burglary is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
