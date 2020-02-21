PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after fleeing a traffic stop in northeast Portland, according to police.
At around 7:30 p.m., members of the Gun Violence Reduction Team conducted a traffic stop at Northeast 87th Avenue and Northeast Sumner Street. Police said they were proactively patrolling the area due to increased gun violence.
During the traffic stop, police said two passengers fled in opposite directions. The driver remained in the vehicle.
One passengers, who has not been identified, was detained after a short chase.
Police said the second passenger, identified as Albert Goldsby, was found hiding behind a shed during a K-9 track.
According to police, GVRT officers re-tracked the path Goldsby took when eluding police and found a Glock 17.
Goldsby was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, and interfering with a peace officer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
