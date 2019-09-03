LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old boy was arrested following a fight that left another 18-year-old boy with serious injuries, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
At around 10:39 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of J Street on the report of a fight.
Police said an investigation revealed that Wyatt Champ had cut and stabbed Christian Reynolds during the fight.
It was also revealed that Damion Sevilla-Perkins, 18, used a BB gun to threaten witnesses and had hit another person in the mouth with the BB gun.
Reynolds was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital, then later transferred to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Police said Reynolds had deep cut wounds to his torso, along with a puncture wound through his rib cage that nicked his lung and kidney.
His current condition is not known.
Champ was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital, but later transferred to OHSU for lacerations to his fingers.
Police said Champ was arrested on Monday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. He will later be transported to the Linn County Jail.
Sevilla-Perkins was arrested the same day by Lebanon police on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Linn County Jail.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lebanon Police Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314 or Officer Andy Borland at 541-258-4307.
