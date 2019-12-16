PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teen is recovering after he was shot in the foot Sunday night, according to Portland police.
At around 11:48 p.m., officers were called to a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Providence Portland Hospital.
Officers learned that a 17-year-old boy had been injured in the foot. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
According to police, the teen said he was shot at while walking.
Police have not said where in Portland the shooting occurred, and officers have not been able to locate a crime scene.
Suspect information is not available at this time.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to contact primary investigators Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781, or Detective Brent Christensen at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087. The case number is 19-429198.
