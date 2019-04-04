TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Officers detained two teenagers near the Washington Square Mall Thursday afternoon after they say the suspects robbed an elderly couple walking to their vehicle.
According to the Tigard Police Department, the suspects, 16 and 17 years old, approached the couple in the mall parking lot and grabbed their two Apple laptop computers, one that had just been purchased.
The couple told officers they believe the boys had followed them to their car.
After witnessing the robbery, a Good Samaritan chased after the teens and provided information about where they went to police dispatch.
Tigard police officers located the suspects at a nearby apartment complex and detailed them just after 1:30 p.m. The teens are both facing a charge of robbery in the third degree.
The Beaverton Police Department assisted Tigard police during the incident.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
