PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police briefly shut down one lane of Southeast 82nd Avenue at Powell after a TriMet bus driver said a teen on a bike flashed a gun.
Officers responded to the area of SE 82nd and Powell and located the teen.
According to police, the teen was compliant and told officers he had a gun in his waistband.
Police said the gun was an airsoft replica.
An investigation revealed that the teen pointed the replica gun at the bus driver.
The teen was detained and will be referred to the Multnomah County Juvenile Department on a charge of menacing.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
