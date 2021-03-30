SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
On the afternoon of March 13, officers were called out to multiple reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Williams Avenue Northeast. Police said 911 callers reported an exchange of gunfire between two groups of juveniles.
Officers arrived to the scene and searched for victims. No victims were found, but police said officers located 9mm casings, along with damage to a fence and a parked vehicle.
Police said detectives spoke with witnesses and found video of the shooting.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Anthony Gonzalez as one of the people involved. Gonzalez was arrested on Friday.
According to police, Gonzalez was in possession of a 9mm handgun and wearing the same clothing seen in the video of the shooting when he was arrested.
Gonzalez was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7.
Residents in the northeast Salem area have seen an increase in shootings in recent months. Police said follow-up investigations are ongoing, as well as the increased presence of both uniform and non-uniformed patrols throughout the affected neighborhoods.
