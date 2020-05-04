PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old is facing an attempted rape charge after police say the suspect assaulted a stranger walking on the southeast side of Mt. Tabor Park in Portland.
Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at the park on Sunday just before 6:30 p.m. The victim, a woman, yelled for help after the suspect forced her off the road and into nearby vegetation, according to investigators.
Community members intervened to prevent the suspect from further assaulting her, investigators say. The community members made sure the suspect stayed at the scene until officers arrived.
Malik Jabarr Hughes was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including attempted rape, kidnapping, and two counts of sex abuse.
Detectives continue to investigate and asked anyone with additional information to contact detective Nathan Wollstein at Nathan.wollstein@portlandoregon.gov or at 503-545-3482.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Gawd bless the vigilantes who heard the woman, came running, and weren't afraid to get involved. Chances are, the kid will be worse when he gets out of prison.
