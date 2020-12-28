GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A teenage boy was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Gresham Monday afternoon, according to police.
Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 172nd Avenue and East Burnside.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a teenage boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, police said a possible suspect vehicle was located at Northeast 125th and Airport Way. Two people were taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Police said there is no known risk to the public at this time.
