PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Sunday.
Prior to 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3000 block of Southeast 136th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found over 50 bullet casings. Police said officers also located two apartments and seven vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who heard the gunshots.
"We were just in our apartment and we heard shots go off and that was pretty much it. Waited awhile, for a little while before coming out to take a look at the vehicle and make sure it was okay. Saw cops and was told to go back inside," said Ryan Osborn.
Osborn told FOX 12 that his vehicle was hit multiple times.
According to police, a 19-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries shortly after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-2378.
