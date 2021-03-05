PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in north Portland, according to police.
PPB officers responded to the 9500 block of North Calhoun Avenue at 9:48 p.m.
At the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Police said the teen was conscious and talked to officers. He was transported to a hospital with an injury described as non-life threatening.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting and are not releasing a suspect description.
The shooting is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.