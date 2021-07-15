TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects involved in a fight and stabbing outside the Washington Square Mall earlier this month.
Police said on July 2, at about 5:30 p.m., two suspects challenged a 17-year-old boy to a fight at the mall. The teen agreed, and during the course of the fight he was stabbed by one of the suspects. The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe this was a targeted attack, according to police. The suspects are described as two Hispanic men, in their late teens or early 20's who were both wearing red hats and black shoes. One of the suspects is described as 5 feet 7 inches or 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing jeans and a black shirt. The other suspect was wearing black pants and a black hoodie and was described as having bushy eyebrows.
Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects or has more information about the stabbing is asked to contact Det. Kary Gregson 503-718-2529 or Kary.Gregson@tigard-or.gov or Det. Gabe Stone 503-718-2665 or Gabe.Stone@tigard-or.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
