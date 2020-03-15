PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two teenagers were arrested after they were found with a loaded gun near Holladay Park on Saturday, police said.
At 5:46 p.m. Gun Violence Response Team officers pulled over a car containing four young people. The officers knew two of the teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, from previous arrests. Both boys were still under supervision from a previous gun related offense.
During the stop officers searched the car and found a loaded 9 mm handgun.
The 16 and 17-year-old boys were taken to Juvenile Detention on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
All four of the teens were referred to “youth-focused resources” that are aimed in reducing gun violence.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the city of Portland is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
