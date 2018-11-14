BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two teens were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car and fleeing from officers after smoking pot near a Beaverton middle school.
According to officers, 18-year-old Sebastian Whitaker-Pendarvis and a 15-year-old were smoking marijuana inside a stolen 1995 Toyota Corolla at West Sylvan Middle School.
School officials saw the pair and tried to contact them, but say the teens fled the scene, driving recklessly across the school’s field and around several students.
Officials called police and provided the car’s license plate number. Investigators located the car on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Southwest 100th Avenue and tried to stop it on Southwest Denney Road, but were unsuccessful.
The driver later hit a parked car and both occupants fled on foot. A community member helped officers arrest the teens near Southwest Cynthia Street and Southwest 103rd Avenue.
Officers say the car was reported stolen out of Washington County on Tuesday. They say the teen was driving it when they arrested the pair Wednesday.
The 15-year-old is facing charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DUII-controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-Zanax, reckless driving, attempt to elude-felony, attempt to elude-misdemeanor and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another. Officers say he could face additional charges.
Whitaker-Pendarvis was lodged at the Washington County Jail and faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
