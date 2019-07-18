CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – A temporary employee crashed his car near the Foster Farms building in Corvallis and then went inside and fired a shot from a handgun in a women’s restroom, according to police.
Corvallis police said the situation at the business, located at 855 N.W. 8th Street, was contained as of 9:14 a.m. Thursday.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a woman who works at Foster Farms called 911 to report gunshots, according to police.
All employees made it out of the building safely.
The Oregon State Police SWAT team responded to a barricaded suspect, but before they entered the building the man came out and surrendered.
He was identified by police as 22-year-old Adrian Nickerson of Albany.
Investigators said Nickerson is a temporary, part-time employee at Foster Farms.
Police said Nickerson crashed his car near Foster Farms on Thursday morning, but he left the scene before police arrived. As officers were investigating the crash, they received word about a possible “active threat” at Foster Farms.
Once Nickerson was in custody, police said they found evidence that one round had been fired in a women’s restroom. A woman was in the restroom at the time, but nobody was injured.
Police said the gun has not yet been recovered.
A motive has also not been established as the investigation continues. Police said Nickerson is facing a multitude of charges.
FOX 12 spoke with people who were placed on lockout in the surrounding area.
"One of the Samaritan employees ran through here and he was like, 'There is a shooter. Lock the doors. This is not a drill,'" Laurel Frickle said.
Corvallis PD says suspect in this morning shooting at Foster Farms is Adrian Nickerson, 22, a temp employee at the Corvallis facility. They say a single shot was fired in the women’s restroom. pic.twitter.com/om8DuoZu0p— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) July 18, 2019
All lockouts have since been lifted, but Foster Farms was closed for the day.
Foster Farms released a statement saying:
At approximately 8:30 a.m. PDT, Foster Farms became aware of a potential active shooter at its Corvallis, Oregon, facility. Foster Farms prepares for emergencies of this nature, and all employees were promptly evacuated without injury. Authorities were immediately alerted, contained the site and apprehended an individual. The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation.
