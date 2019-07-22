PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning after police say he crashed down a 40-foot embankment in southwest Portland.
Police said the driver of a Tesla suffered from a medical related incident when he drove off of Southwest Macadam Avenue and crashed into the playground area at Health Starts Children Center, located at 3325 Southwest Moody Avenue.
There were no children in the playground area when the crashed occurred at around 6:20 a.m.
The Tesla was just removed from the playground of Healthy Starts Children’s Center. A witness says the driver was able to walk away from the crash after people helped him out of the car. Parents say thankfully this happened before the daycare opened @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/V6Edyuqt6i— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 22, 2019
FOX 12 spoke with one man who saw the crash and rushed over to help. He said several people helped get the driver out.
"It was like eight to 10 people helping him out. He came out of the car like nothing happened but he was shaking," said Benjamin Lopez, who works nearby.
Police said the driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
FOX 12 spoke with another person who works nearby and she says she's grateful everyone is okay.
"The thought of it being right where I see kids every day walking and laughing. I'm so grateful this happened before the kids were out here playing because that would've been devastating, and I'm grateful everyone seems to be okay," said LaDonna Robey.
A small fire broke out while crews were attempting to remove the Tesla, but it was quickly put out.
FOX 12 learned that Health Starts Children Center will be open Monday.
