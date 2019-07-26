TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A man from Texas was arrested after using counterfeit checks and identification at local home improvement stores, according to Tigard police.
At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted that a wanted suspect from Texas was conducting fraudulent transactions at the Lowes, located at 12615 Southwest 72nd Avenue.
Officers arrived to Lowes and learned the suspect had left the area in a black pickup.
According to police, an officer headed to the Home Depot at 14800 Southwest Sequoia Parkway on the hunch that the suspect may be conducting other transactions at another home improvement store.
While checking the parking lot, the officer spotted a black pickup with Washington license plates. Police said the officer became suspicious after information shared with police indicted that a Lowes in Longview, Washington reported fraudulent transactions the day prior.
The officer then saw a man matching the description of the wanted suspect enter the pickup and leave. The officer conducted a traffic stop and took the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christopher Colwell, of Easton, Texas, into custody without incident.
Police said officers located "scores" of counterfeit identification and drivers licenses, along with over $4,000 in cash, fraudulent checks, store receipts and stolen merchandise.
Colwell was booked into the Washington County Jail on multiples charges of fraud, identity theft, and other felonies.
