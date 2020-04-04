PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who stole a Medeco brand key cutting machine from a business in southeast Portland on Monday.
At 6:50 a.m. officers responded to a report of a burglary at a commercial locksmith in the 700 block of Southeast Grand Avenue. Officers say it appears that the suspect had used professional tools to cut through a wall to gain access to the business causing significant damage.
Police say in addition to the Medeco brand key cutting machine, the suspect also stole specialized locksmith tools and cash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Lecarno at the non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333 and refer to case number 20-103695.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
