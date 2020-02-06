VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two people are breaking into gym lockers in Vancouver and then going shopping with the victims’ credit cards, police say.
So far, investigators believe two suspects are involved, and they need help tracking them down.
FOX 12 spoke to a Vancouver dad who said his locker was broken into on Wednesday while he and his daughter were swimming at the Firstenburg Community Center.
“My heart just dropped,” he said when he realized his wallet had been stolen. The wallet was found in the parking lot later. but its important contents missing. That’s why he wants to remain anonymous, with all of his personal information already in someone else’s hands.
“Right away. I pull out my phone, look at my bank app, and I notice a huge unrecognized charge somewhere I hadn’t been.”
He's not the only one.
Vancouver police said lockers in six community and fitness centers have been hit, including Firstenburg, Marshall Center, YMCA, LA Fitness, Planet Fitness, and Crunch Fitness. Police believe it’s all the work of the same people.
Right now, police are sharing photos of two suspects caught on camera using credit and debit cards stolen from those lockers.
“What’s really kind of unfortunate is my daughter was freaked out about it, she’s like, 'dad, I’ve never been robbed before,' she’s six years old, ya know, like, 'dad, have you ever been robbed,'” he said.
He said now he just wants others to be aware of what’s going on, for gyms to take this seriously and take additional safety measures if needed, and for the suspects to be caught.
Police are offering some tips, too. They suggest not taking valuables inside in the first place. They say you can lock items in your trunk before arriving to your destination so that no one sees you doing that.
They say always make sure your locker is locked and know that these fitness centers are targets for these crimes.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
