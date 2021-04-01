GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured four people at the Golden Knight Motel last month.
Gresham police said detectives arrested Caden Jay Christman, 24, of Portland, on Wednesday. Christman faces charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from the shooting that occurred on March 18 at the Golden Knight Motel, located at 750 East Powell Boulevard.
Four people were found injured at the scene.
On Thursday, police said one victim, identified as Sarah Sabin, 26, remains hospitalized. Two other victims, Kayla Black, 28, and Cory Davis, 30, were treated at a hospital and later released.
The fourth victim, identified as Kevin Aguirre, 19, was later determined to be a suspect and was arrested.
Detectives also arrested Alexander Lewis, 30, in connection with the shooting.
Both Lewis and Aguirre are facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to police, there are no outstanding suspects in this case.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.
