VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A third suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of Clark County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jeremy Brown was arrested on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Detectives from the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Salem Police Department found and arrested Guillermo O. Raya in Salem.

Raya will be extradited to Clark County to face charges. Police did not provide any additional information.

Police said Brown, a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office and a member of the Clark County-Vancouver drug task force, was in his vehicle conducting surveillance at The Pointe Apartments on Northeast 109th Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Vancouver Police said other units in the area were unable to reach him on the radio. At the same time, a resident reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and a man inside a vehicle bleeding.

Brown was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where he later died.

Two men and a woman drove away from the area and were chased by officers, police said. The suspects crashed near Padden Parkway and Interstate 205, jumped out and ran away.

Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and Misty M. Raya, 35, were later arrested on unrelated felony warrants. The third suspect was identified as 26-year-old Guillermo O. Raya.

Police said Raya was considered armed and dangerous, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection to the shooting.

The Vancouver Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Brown, a former U.S. Marine, also worked as a corrections and patrol deputy. He was one of three deputies who shot and killed Kevin Peterson, Jr., during a drug sting in Hazel Dell in October 2020.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday (July 26) to honor the life and service of Det. Sgt. Brown. You can watch it live on kptv.com or on the KPTV News App.