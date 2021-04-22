ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Albany police announced that a third teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault of a Black teen last week.
The assault occurred on April 13, just before 6 p.m., at Swanson Park. The 13-year-old boy was assaulted by four 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, according to police.
FOX 12 spoke with the victim's parents Monday, who said their son was repeatedly called racial slurs and kicked in the face.
Police announced Tuesday that the girl and one of the boys were arrested and are facing charges, including bias crime.
On Thursday, police said another teenage boy has been arrested. He was booked into the Linn Benton Detention Facility on charges of third-degree assault, third-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree bias crime, and tampering with a witness.
Detectives are continuing the investigation and are attempting to locate the two outstanding suspects. Police are encouraging the involved suspects and/or parents of the suspects to contact detectives and turn themselves in.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 541-917-7686.
