KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Police said three girls were issued criminal citations in connection with a fight that occurred at McNary High School last week.
On Sept. 19, a Keizer Police School Resource Officer was notified about a fight between two female students that was occurring near the gymnasium at around 2:20 p.m.
The fight was broken up by staff members, but hundreds of students had gathered to watch.
When the resource officer arrived at the fight, he identified two male students he believed were involved in the incident. While trying to detain the two males for further questioning, the resource officer became involved in a physical struggle with the males.
More officers responded and assisted the resource officer.
Both males were arrested and taken to the Marion County Juvenile Department, each charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
Police said on Tuesday, the two female students, ages 15 and 16, that were involved in the initial altercation were both issued criminal citations for second-degree disorderly conduct. Another 15-year-old female student was issued a criminal citation for interfering.
According to police, the three female students were later released to either parents or guardians.
Police said the investigation is now closed.
