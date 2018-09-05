LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested three juveniles Saturday night following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Lincoln City Police said an officer working DUII enforcement attempted to stop a driver for a lighting violation in the 800 block of Northeast Highway 101 near the Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant at around 9:50 p.m.
Police said the vehicle attempted to elude the officer by driving through the parking lot of the restaurant and then south on Highway 101 at speeds of about 60 miles per hour.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Southwest Fleet and Highway 101.
Police learned that the vehicle, a maroon 1987 Toyota Camry, had been stolen out of the Salem area.
The driver, a female juvenile, was arrested on charges of eluding, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and on a felony warrant out of Marion County.
A male juvenile passenger was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Another passenger, a female juvenile, was arrested on a felony warrant issued out of Marion County.
The three arrested were booked into the Lincoln County Juvenile Detetion facility.
Police said two other juvenile passengers in the vehicle were released after being interviewed.
