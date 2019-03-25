LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for three masked men who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint in Lake Oswego early Sunday morning.
The robbery happened at around 4:20 a.m. at Stanfords, located 14801 Kruse Oaks Drive.
According to police, an employee with the cleaning crew was getting something from her vehicle when an armed man wearing a mask and gloves came out of the bushes. The man was then joined by two other masked men.
The three suspects ordered the employee back inside at gunpoint and then gathered the other two employees. The employees were then forced into a room and locked inside.
Police said the suspects removed a safe and took other items from an office at the restaurant and then left.
The employees were able to free themselves and call 9-1-1. No one was injured.
The suspects have not been located.
Police said the suspects are believed to be in their 30's and at least one is believed to be white.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call police at 503-635-0238.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
