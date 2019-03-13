BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Three people were arrested in Beaverton Tuesday night after they were found in a stolen vehicle with stolen merchandise, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
At 7:42 p.m., officers responded to Home Depot after a report of a shoplifter who was leaving in a white SUV. The vehicle was located as it was leaving the parking lot.
Police said officers learned the license plates didn't match the vehicle and that the white GMC Yukon had been stolen in Portland.
Officers searched the vehicle and found stolen merchandise, LSD, methamphetamine, and a slungshot weapon, which is a restricted weapon for felons to carry, according to police.
Three people inside the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 58-year-old Richard Lambert, is facing charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
The shoplifter, identified as 36-year-old Barbara Keatley, is facing charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of a schedule one substance (LSD), and an outstanding felony warrant.
A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Michael Morales, is facing charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanor warrants, and one felony warrant.
