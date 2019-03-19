WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Three people were taken into custody Monday night following a robbery in West Linn.
At around 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Verizon Wireless located at 22000 Willamette Drive. Employees called 911 and said the suspects had left in a vehicle.
No employees at the store were injured.
Police said officers were able to track the suspects with the help of Verizon.
With the help of Lake Oswego Police, a traffic stop was conducted in Lake Oswego and the three suspects were taken into custody.
Police said the suspects are being interviewed and will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective Bunch at 971-235-2075 or abunch@westlinnoregon.gov. Please reference WLPD case number 19-2029.
