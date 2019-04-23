PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a crash in southeast Portland.
The two-vehicle crash happened at around 2:39 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Police said three people were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, one of the drivers is believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash.
Southeast Stark at Southeast 122nd was closed during the investigation, but has reopened.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.