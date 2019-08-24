HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after T-bone crash involving three cars in Hillsboro.
Crews responded to Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Century Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.
Police said the crash involved a special needs van, a minivan, and an SUV.
Two people in the van and the driver of the minivan were checked out for minor injuries and are expected to be ok.
The driver of the SUV was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
