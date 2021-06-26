OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon City Police arrested multiple suspected drug dealers during the month of June.
On June 2, officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of Molalla Avenue, where they arrested 51-year-old Nicholas Taylor. Taylor was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Later in the month, officers arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Ward in the area of Linn Avenue and Ethel Street for distribution of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) within 1000 feet of a school.
During a separate investigation, officers arrested 21-year-old Lily Erhardt also for distributing a controlled substance (Oxycodone) in the same area.
If you know someone selling drugs in Oregon City, OCP would like to hear from you. Please call their tip line at 503-905-3505.
For those struggling with drug addiction, there is help available. Contact Lines for Life by phone at 1-800-923-4357 or online at www.linesforlife.org/get-help-now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.